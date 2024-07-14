John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Marshall Bancorp

In other news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 2,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,469.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $72,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:JMSB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.61.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.4%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

