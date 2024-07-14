Jet Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $589.92 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.03 or 0.99879957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067184 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154161 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

