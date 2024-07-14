Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $55.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NYSE TEX opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 353,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 425.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 61.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 64,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Terex by 65.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

