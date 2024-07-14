Jefferies Financial Group Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $64.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Shares of RGA opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.06.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

