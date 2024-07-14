Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 12,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

