J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,700 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the June 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,047.0 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
Shares of JSNSF remained flat at $3.71 during midday trading on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.