J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,700 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the June 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,047.0 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of JSNSF remained flat at $3.71 during midday trading on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

