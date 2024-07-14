Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MBCF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.21.
Itafos Company Profile
