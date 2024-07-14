iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,875,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

