iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 13.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

