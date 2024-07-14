iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Trimmed by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,481. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

