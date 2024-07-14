iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the June 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,589. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.