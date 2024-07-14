iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the June 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,589. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

