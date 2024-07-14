iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in June

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF ( NASDAQ:TCHI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

