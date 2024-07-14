iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,150,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,463. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

