iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.37. 26,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

