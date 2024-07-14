iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. 27,796,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

