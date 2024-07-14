iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $55,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,691. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

