Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

