IOTA Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $530.20 million and $5.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

