io.net (IO) Price Reaches $2.40 on Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $227.62 million and approximately $83.51 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, io.net has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00003912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.39551591 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $99,207,083.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

