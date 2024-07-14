Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186,907.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

