Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,261. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

