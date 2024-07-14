Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

RSP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.53. 11,488,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,147. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

