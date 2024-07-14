Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 6.18% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 88,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $29.91.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

