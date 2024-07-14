Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.00

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.46). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.56), with a volume of 47,441 shares.
Invesco Income Growth Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278. The company has a market cap of £162.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
About Invesco Income Growth Trust
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Income Growth Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.