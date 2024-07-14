Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 98.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

