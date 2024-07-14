Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 98.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
