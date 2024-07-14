Internet Computer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $133.17 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $133.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00014647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00043308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,650,217 coins and its circulating supply is 466,160,878 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

