Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,927 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

