Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,026,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.