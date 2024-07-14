Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

