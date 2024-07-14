Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,330,585.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $4,345,776.64.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84.
- On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28.
NET stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 209.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
