Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 7,657 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $8.32 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 310,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.