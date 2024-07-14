Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 81,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Robert Wares bought 12,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares bought 48,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,760.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Wares purchased 2,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$490.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,371. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

