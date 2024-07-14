Insider Buying: Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) CFO Buys $29,874.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,950 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,995.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.38. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hurco Companies

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.