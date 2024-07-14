Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $362,226.61 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,031,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,721,422.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,292 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

