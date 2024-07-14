Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,925,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innospec by 204,935.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Innospec by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Innospec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 117,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,870. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Innospec



Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

