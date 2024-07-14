ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ING traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,201. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.