Information Services Group’s (III) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Information Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:III opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $153.31 million, a PE ratio of -157.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
