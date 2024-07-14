Information Services Group’s (III) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $153.31 million, a PE ratio of -157.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

