Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 3,514.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 900,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 875,918 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 422,021 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000.

NASDAQ IPXX remained flat at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

