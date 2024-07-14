Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
