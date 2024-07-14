Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INDB

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.