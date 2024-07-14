Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,597 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,859,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.4 %

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. 1,118,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,249. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

