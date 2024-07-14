Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Itron worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Itron by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.59. 916,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

