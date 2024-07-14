Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 994 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. 644,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

