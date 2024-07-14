Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 37,807 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,807 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 1,135,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

