Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,704 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

HUBB stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $380.47. 488,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,533. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.72.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

