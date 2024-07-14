Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,611 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $9,298,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $3,524,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

ArcBest Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 234,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.