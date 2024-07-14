Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,272 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.19. The stock had a trading volume of 375,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $334.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

