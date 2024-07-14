Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,483 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

