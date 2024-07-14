Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,920 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,816.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

FDS traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $423.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,046. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

