Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,092 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 502,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

