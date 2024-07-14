Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $41.18. 1,090,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

